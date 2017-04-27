Unicorn Frappuccino bumped up Starbucks' sales, more quirky drinks to come

Fans of Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino should "stay tuned."

The "Instagramable" drink, which quickly sold out at Starbucks chains across the U.S., isn't the only funky Frappuccino that guests will be getting this year, said Howard Schultz, the company's former CEO.

"Just stay tuned because we have a lot more coming," he said during an earnings conference call Thursday.

Schultz said that the pink-and-blue drink drove significant traffic to chains during its limited run as well as brand awareness and affinity. These sales will likely be seen in the company's fiscal third-quarter earnings.

The company said same-store sales improved as the second quarter progressed, culminating with 4 percent U.S. same-store sales growth in March, and further acceleration into April.

"We will bring at least one new entirely new drink into Happy Hour this year that is going to be as good as U nicorn or better," CEO Kevin Johnson said.

The Unicorn Frappuccino was a precursor to Starbuck's Frappuccino Happy Hour, which offers half-priced fraps to customers from 3 pm to 5 pm. Rewards members will have until 6 pm to scoop up their discounted Frappuccino.