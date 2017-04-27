United settles with passenger dragged off flight

United Airlines has settled with Dr. David Dao after he was dragged off a flight earlier this month.

The settlement amount remains confidential.

United should be applauded "for this acceptance of corporate accountability," said Thomas Demetrio, one of Dao's lawyers.

"Dr. Dao has become the unintended champion for the adoption of changes which will certainly help improve the lives of literally millions of travelers," Demetrio said. "I sincerely hope that all other airlines make similar changes and follow United's lead in helping to improve the passenger flying experience with an emphasis on empathy, patience, respect and dignity."

United said in a statement that it is pleased to have reached an "amicable resolution."

"We look forward to implementing the improvements we have announced, which will put our customers at the center of everything we do," the airline said.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

— Reporting by CNBC's Phil LeBeau. Written by Christine Wang.