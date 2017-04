Richard Peretz, UPS chief financial officer, told CNBC in January that some of Trump's proposals, such as tax reform and infrastructure spending, could be good for business conditions.

The company has also been working to keep margins high in a world of e-commerce. Traditionally, business clients have been the most profitable, as trucks only had to make one stop to reach hundreds of people. As sites like Amazon push more packages to private homes, UPS has taken a profit-margin hit.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.