    Nasdaq composite hits fresh intraday record; energy stocks fall 1% as oil drops

    Market opens mixed, durable goods number weaker than expected   

    U.S. stocks traded in a narrow range Thursday, within striking distance of all-time highs, ahead of major tech company earnings.

    The Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 struggled to hold opening gains, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed about a third of a percent to a fresh intraday record.

    Comcast, PayPal and Amazon.com were among the greatest contributors to gains in the Nasdaq.

    Ahead of the open, NBCUniversal parent Comcast reported better-than-expected quarterly profit of 53 cents per share and revenue also above forecasts. Shares climbed nearly 4 percent, tracking for their best day since Feb. 3, 2016

    Information technology was among the top S&P 500 performers in morning trade, while energy was the worst, dropping 1 percent as oil prices fell 2 percent on oversupply concerns.

    U.S. crude oil futures for June delivery hit their lowest since March 29 and were last trading near $48.56 a barrel.

    Alphabet, Amazon.com, Intel, Microsoft, and Starbucks are among companies set to report after the closing bell.

    "It's policy grabbing the headlines but the earnings still drive the market and the matter of the fact is, the earnings have been pretty good," said JJ Kinahan, chief strategist at TD Ameritrade.

    Technology, a key part of the so-called growth trade, has led the U.S. market rally so far this year.

    The major U.S. stock indexes closed marginally lower Wednesday, holding within 1 percent of their intraday highs, after the announcement of President Donald Trump's tax plan. Top officials called the proposal the "biggest tax cut" in U.S. history but remained vague on highly anticipated details such as the tax rate on repatriation of overseas profits.

    "I just think we're a little extended after the two-day move [earlier this week]," said Peter Coleman, head trader at Convergex. "Everybody's anticipating the tax plan. Although they gave some detail it wasn't very specific."

    Durable goods orders rose a less-than-expected 0.7 percent in March. Weekly jobless claims increased more than expected to 257,000. Pending home sales fell 0.8 percent in March.

    Treasury yields traded mostly higher. The euro held below $1.090.

    The European Central Bank kept its benchmark interest rate at zero percent and monetary policy unchanged. ECB President Mario Draghi said in an opening statement that net asset purchases at a new monthly pace of 60 billion euros (nearly $65.6 billion) would "run until the end of December 2017, or beyond, if necessary."

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    In morning trade, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 14 points, or 0.07 percent to 20,988. Boeing and McDonald's contributed the most to gains, while Chevron and Caterpillar had the greatest negative impact.

    The S&P 500 gained 1 point, or 0.05 percent, to 2,388, with consumer discretionary and tech leading five sectors higher and energy the greatest laggard.

    The Nasdaq composite rose 10 points, or 0.16 percent, to 6,034.

    he CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), widely considered the best gauge of fear in the market, traded lower near 10.80.

    Decliners were a touch ahead of advancers on the New York Stock Exchange, with an exchange volume of 73 million and a composite volume of 251 million in morning trade.

    U.S. crude oil futures for June delivery fell 2.1 percent to $48.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

    Gold futures for June delivery climbed $1.70 to $1,265.90 an ounce.

    On tap this week:

    Thursday

    Earnings: Alphabet, Microsoft, Intel, Amazon.com, Raytheon, Baidu, Starbucks, Expedia, Comcast, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Flex, GoPro, Western Digital, Vertex , Sirius XM Radio, Under Armour, American Airlines, Southwest Air, MGM Growth, Generac, Domino's Pizza, CME Group, KKR, Johnson Controls, Union Pacific, UPS, Total, Celgene, Deutsche Bank, Alexion Pharma, Nintendo, AbbVie, Bayer, Air Products

    Friday

    Earnings: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive, Honda Motor, Barclays, UBS, Sony, Synchrony Financial, Spirit Airlines, Autoliv, Sanofi, Spirit Airlines, Goodyear Tire, Calpine, Cabot Oil and Gas, Phillips 66, Weyerhaeuser

    8:30 a.m. Q1 adv Real GDP

    9:45 a.m. Chicago PMI

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

    2:30 p.m. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker

    *Calendar subject to change.

