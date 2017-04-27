Nasdaq composite hits fresh intraday record; energy stocks fall 1% as oil drops

U.S. stocks traded in a narrow range Thursday, within striking distance of all-time highs, ahead of major tech company earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 struggled to hold opening gains, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed about a third of a percent to a fresh intraday record.

Comcast, PayPal and Amazon.com were among the greatest contributors to gains in the Nasdaq.

Ahead of the open, NBCUniversal parent Comcast reported better-than-expected quarterly profit of 53 cents per share and revenue also above forecasts. Shares climbed nearly 4 percent, tracking for their best day since Feb. 3, 2016

Information technology was among the top S&P 500 performers in morning trade, while energy was the worst, dropping 1 percent as oil prices fell 2 percent on oversupply concerns.

U.S. crude oil futures for June delivery hit their lowest since March 29 and were last trading near $48.56 a barrel.

Alphabet, Amazon.com, Intel, Microsoft, and Starbucks are among companies set to report after the closing bell.

"It's policy grabbing the headlines but the earnings still drive the market and the matter of the fact is, the earnings have been pretty good," said JJ Kinahan, chief strategist at TD Ameritrade.