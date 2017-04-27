US Treasurys higher ahead of economic data

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Thursday morning as investors eyed several pieces of data.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.3071 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.9634 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.



On the data front on Thursday, initial jobless claims, durable goods and advance economic indicators are set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Pending home sales and housing vacancies are due at 10:00 a.m.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $51.14 a barrel on Thursday morning, down 1.31 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.02 a barrel, down 1.21 percent.