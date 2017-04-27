Use these 3 tips from the NFL draft to hire the best employees possible

Entrepreneurs and CEOs can learn a thing or two about hiring talented and loyal employees from the way NFL teams draft their players.

NFL teams spend time and resources vetting their picks, and they're not just looking at raw talent. They know that players are a direct representation of their brand. In fact, team reputations rise and fall based on the success and failures of their picks. Teams send their scouts to speak with high school and college teachers to find out if players were tardy, worked well with others or ran into disciplinary issues. Head coaches and general managers try to get every bit of information they can before they allow draftees to champion their brand.



In business, however, companies hire people they barely know after reviewing a resume and doing an interview or two. The NFL doesn't take these risks, and neither should you. Here's are three ways to turn your HR team into a scouting department.



1. Determine your talent acquisition strategy

NFL teams "draft for talent" or "draft for scheme." The former obviously means to select the best available player regardless of what position they play. Drafting for scheme means to only select players with skills that match their offensive or defensive structures already in place. These players might not be the best available in terms of all-around ability, but the skills they do have complement their current roster.



In business, you can draft for talent, hire for culture or for motivational fit. Hiring for a culture can result in a "like us" bias, which is not always good. Hiring for motivational fit takes you deeper into discovering if a candidate will be satisfied working in the position offered and keeps dissatisfaction and burnout to a minimum.