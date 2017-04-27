Wall Street to open slightly higher on big day of earnings, data

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Thursday morning as traders awaited a huge day of earnings and data.
AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ford, Union Pacific, UPS, American Airlines Group, Comcast and Under Armour are among a host companies set to report before the bell. Alphabet, Amazon.com, Intel, Microsoft, and Starbucks are among companies set to report after the bell.
On the data front initial jobless claims, durable goods and advance economic indicators are set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Pending home sales and housing vacancies are due at 10:00 a.m.
In Europe the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was around 0.46 percent lower on Thursday morning. The Shanghai Composite in China closed up 0.37 percent and the Nikkei 225 in Japan dipped 0.19 percent.
In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $51.24 a barrel on Thursday morning, down 1.12 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.13 a barrel, down 0.99 percent.
