[The stream is slated to start at 13:30 BST. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi will speak at a press conference following a routine Governing Council meeting on monetary policy. Draghi is expected to address the ECB's quantitative easing and monetary policy more broadly, and could respond to recent political events in Europe such as the French presidential election and Brexit negotiations.