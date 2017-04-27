With just days left in April, Wall Street is on track for strong monthly gains

President Donald Trump is set to sign a memo today, authorizing an investigation into whether a flood of aluminum imports from China and elsewhere jeopardize national security. The move is similar to one launched last week regarding steel. (CNBC)

Despite earlier indications, Trump agreed in afternoon phone calls with Mexico and Canada not to terminate the NAFTA "at this time." Instead, the president said the U.S. would try to renegotiate the trade treaty. (CNBC)

There's discussion about a possible health-care vote tomorrow, now that the conservative House Freedom Caucus, which helped to sink the GOP's earlier attempt to revamp Obamacare last month, endorsed an amended plan. (Axios & CNBC)

The White House said it would continuing paying Obamacare subsidies, removing a government shutdown threat. Lawmakers are expected to pass a one-week funding extension as Friday night's deadline approaches. (CNBC)

Trump is expected to take action tomorrow to open more offshore areas to oil and gas drilling, in part by reversing his predecessor's attempt to permanently protect large swaths of U.S. waters. (CNBC)

Trump's tax proposal calls for deep reductions in business tax rates and major changes to the individual tax system. But the plan faces a narrow path to victory through Congress. (WSJ)

More than 20 tech CEOs and executives meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to talk about innovation and job creation in America as well as tax policy and immigration reform. (Press Release)

United (UAL) hopes up to $10,000 for volunteers, better training, and fewer oversold flights will help the airline avoid a repeat of the fiasco of a passenger being dragged off a flight earlier this month. (CNBC)

United CEO Oscar Munoz blamed the forcible passenger removal on a "system failure", while apologizing for another mishap, this time involving the death of a prized rabbit. (NBC News)

Buffalo Wild Wing's (BWLD) first-quarter earning miss could give activist hedge fund Marcato an advantage ahead of a June proxy vote. The restaurant chain also cut its annual earnings targets. (CNBC)

Weight Watchers (WTW) named HSN chief executive Mindy Grossman as its new CEO. Grossman departs the shopping network on May 24, and then she's expected to join Weight Watchers in July. (CNBC)

Paramount Pictures, owned by Viacom (VIAB) has revived its $1 billion deal to finance future movie projects with two Chinese media companies, which was presumed dead last month. (Variety)