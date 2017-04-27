Fast fashion is taking out traditional retailers, now one CEO is bringing the model upscale

By promising low prices and constantly changing styles, fast-fashion retailers like Zara and H&M have unseated traditional apparel chains as the go-to destination for many shoppers.



Now, one company is trying to bring their concept to more upscale products.



Xcel Brands, a Manhattan-based company that owns labels like Isaac Mizrahi, C. Wonder and Judith Ripka, has developed a manufacturing model that slashes the amount of time it takes an item to go from the sketch pad to the selling floor.



Whereas outgoing Ralph Lauren CEO Stefan Larsson aimed to cut the company's lead times from 15 months to nine months, Xcel CEO Bob D'Loren has whittled his team's process down to six weeks. He's done so by using what he calls a "quick-time response" model, which positions Xcel's in-house teams under the same roof as members of its wholesale and factory partners.



This setup minimizes the time that would otherwise be wasted coordinating with external U.S. or overseas offices, enabling Xcel to respond more quickly to trends that bubble up on search engines or social media. The process also allows its brands to bring fresh products into its partners' stores every week, and place smaller bets on styles that might not resonate with customers. Then, if it finds a hit, it can quickly order more.



By using this model, Xcel's goals are to bring shoppers into its partner stores more frequently and minimize widespread markdowns that have sucked out the industry's profits.



Having first launched this strategy in partnership with Hudson's Bay and Lord & Taylor last year, Xcel recently signed a similar deal with Dillard's. But while expanding Xcel's distribution is one of D'Loren's key priorities — both by entering new retailers and acquiring new brands — the CEO's No. 1 goal for 2017 is improving his existing labels' quality.



"Like anything in life when you go fast what typically gets sacrificed is quality," D'Loren told CNBC in an interview. "At the end of the day if the product's not right you can be the fastest guy in the world and you won't succeed," he said.



How it works



When D'Loren founded Xcel Brands in 2011, he wanted to combine shopping with entertainment and social media. A key part of that strategy was selling directly to consumers on television. But the CEO realized his company wasn't being as strategic in the department store space as it was on QVC.



That revelation led to a partnership with China Ting, a vertical factory group that does everything from printing to sewing fabrics. Producing between 18 million and 20 million garments for the U.S. each year, the family-run group manufactures Xcel's products from a 200-acre complex in Hangzhou, China.



Twelve of the factory's employees sit in Xcel's midtown Manhattan headquarters. That eliminates the half-day time difference that would otherwise slow down decision-making and production. By having a dozen China Ting employees in New York, the factory can figure out in real time things like how much fabric would be necessary to bring a design into production.



"The big difference is, compared to the traditional manufacturing role, we are more involved in the product development stage," Tony Shen, president of China Ting's U.S. office, told CNBC.