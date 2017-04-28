3 ways to bond with your boss that actually work

As a professional who has had her fair share of odd jobs and internships, I've had many bosses— about 10 to be exact.

And while I generally enjoyed working with most of them, I wish I had known one thing earlier on in my career: Workers who have a friendly, professional relationship with their bosses feel more engaged at work.

They're also more likely to get a raise. While you don't want to develop a relationship just to get on his or her "good side," connecting with your boss can make work more enjoyable and rewarding.

From my experience, here are a few, simple ways to strengthen your professional relationship with your boss.

1. Propose a walk and talk

More often than not, your boss is busy. While asking your boss to lunch or coffee every so often is a good idea, he or she may not have time. That's where the "walk and talk" comes in.

As the title implies, it's a simple walk around the building, on your floor or to a nearby cafe with your boss that usually takes five to 10 minutes.

The "walk and talk," which I've taken from one of my former editors at CNBC, works for a few reasons. It's a small time commitment, which is great for your boss and allows him or her to take a break. It gets you both walking, which is proven to stimulate creativity and good conversation.

You can propose this to your boss by saying something like "Hi, at some point today I'm going to do a few laps around the building outside, would you want to join? We could catch up and get some fresh air at the same time."