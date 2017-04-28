Bill Gates could be the world's first trillionaire, but Jeff Bezos is hot on his heels

The world may soon see its first trillionaire in Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates — as long as Amazon's Jeff Bezos doesn't get there first.
Currently worth $87 billion, Gates is the richest person in the world. His net worth only continues to rise, despite his efforts to donate the majority of it to charitable causes via his foundation and The Giving Pledge.
However, Bezos is hot on his heels. The mogul's wealth eclipsed $80 billion for the first time on Thursday, Bloomberg reports, putting him temporarily within $5 billion overthrowing Gates as the world's richest person.
Bezos' wealth has grown by $65.2 billion in the last five years, and he currently oscillates between second and third-richest in the world, trading places with the likes of Inditex founder Amancio Ortega and legendary investor Warren Buffett.