Cramer Remix: The truth about Apple ahead of its earnings report

Upon the release of BioMarin's orphan drug Brineura, which made headlines for its $702,000-per-year price tag, chairman and CEO JJ Bienaimé said the system will have the final say on whether the sky-high price is fair.
"Obviously, the system will have to determine that," he told Cramer on Friday. But I would say that CLN2, the disease that Brineura is being used for, is an absolutely devastating neurodegenerative disorder for which, unfortunately, the patients will lose their life, most of the time by [age] 12."
And although Washington lawmakers have knocked pharmaceutical companies for high drug costs, Bienaimé said most policymakers understand the industry's inevitable trial-and-error aspects.
"I think, hopefully, ... if there is any kind of regulations coming around health care, that they will make sure that those regulations protect innovation and protect innovative biotech companies," Bienaimé said.
Finally, Cramer spoke with AGCO Chairman, President and CEO Martin Richenhagen to understand more about how President Donald Trump's protectionist slant might affect the agricultural landscape.
AGCO manufactures agricultural equipment like tractors that require steel to produce. Richenhagen said that if the current administration were to follow through with placing high tariffs on non-U.S. steel, the effects would be felt industry-wide.
"For us, of course, if steel's prices would go up because of this kind of protectionism, it wouldn't be so good because finally our customers would have to pay. So that's true for all of us, for the whole industry," the CEO told Cramer on Friday.
Richenhagen added that while the move would benefit the steel industry, it was "not really a great strategy" to implement tariffs without explicitly informing consumers of their effects.
"All kind of protectionism finally has to be paid for," he said. "And I think consumers should know that."
In Cramer's lightning round, he rattled off his take on some caller favorite stocks, including:
Bank of the Internet USA: "I don't know. Too much risk there, my friend. I'd rather own JPMorgan. I think that's a little more, let's just say, strong."
Agilent Technologies: "Oh my, I like Agilent so much. I like the quarter. You can win two ways here: you can win on an acquisition or you can win on earnings. That's how good that quarter was. Terrific."
