Cramer Remix: The truth about Apple ahead of its earnings report

As the busiest week of earnings season came to a close, Cramer breathed a sigh of relief despite Friday's mild pullback caused by a weaker-than-expected GDP number.

The "Mad Money" host said that with the federal government funded through the next week, investors can finally relax and gear up for yet another earnings-filled agenda.

On Monday, Advanced Micro Devices reports earnings, and after shares of competitor Intel slid on its earnings miss on Thursday, Cramer is unsure that even the best of earnings reports from this chipmaker will garner a positive market reaction.

Aside from Apple, Tuesday will bring an earnings report from health-care retailer CVS, where Cramer says there could be a hidden upside to earnings.

"It's hard to really dislike a well run company like this that sells at just 13 times earnings. I say wait and see. Maybe numbers come down, maybe that's your chance," the "Mad Money" host said.

On Wednesday, the market will get Facebook's results. The social media colossus reports earnings after the bell, and unless its numbers are substantially better, Cramer expects a slight sell-off.

"I like how competitive Facebook is," Cramer said. "If you don't own it now, I think you might as well wait to see if we get that kind of weird sell-off that we usually get even after it reports a great number."

The gaming sector is one of Cramer's favorite secular growth stories in the stay-at-home economy, and Activision Blizzard's earnings reports have a tendency to spur selling, which may happen when it releases numbers on Thursday.

"I say the trend's your friend," Cramer said. "This franchise is worth buying if it gets hit."

The Labor Department will release its monthly non-farm payroll data on Friday. The statistics could have a detrimental effect on bank stocks if they are low, but Cramer expects the opposite.

"If April turns out to have been a robust hiring month, and I think it will be, that gives the Fed breathing room to raise interest rates twice, and therefore the bank stocks will soar," he said.