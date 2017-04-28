Cramer's lightning round: I'm not giving up on this beaten-down oil stock

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Halliburton Company: "I'm not going to give up on Halliburton. I liked that quarter very much. The chart's bad. People are really giving up on all the oils. I'll take some Halliburton if it gets to $42, $43. I think that's a good price."

Royal Dutch Shell: "No, I thought they took on a bridge too far with that last acquisition. That's why I prefer Chevron, which had a pretty decent quarter today."

Bank of the Internet USA: "I don't know. Too much risk there, my friend. I'd rather own JPMorgan. I think that's a little more, let's just say, strong."

Boingo Wireless Inc.: "No, no. Look, I mean, I know I work for this company, but if you go through the Wi-Fi part of the Comcast call, I mean, it's just so positive. Comcast is not expensive, gigantic cash flow growth – that's where you're going to go."

Agilent Technologies: "Oh my, I like Agilent so much. I like the quarter. You can win two ways here: you can win on an acquisition or you can win on earnings. That's how good that quarter was. Terrific."

Cray Inc.: "High-performance computing. Boy, I'll tell you, that thing's been kicking around forever. You know, I think it's OK. I have no real edge on Cray."

