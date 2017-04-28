European markets seen inching higher; Danske Bank, UBS, Barclays to report

European markets are seen opening slightly higher this Friday as investors concentrate on new earnings reports and geopolitical tensions.

The FTSE 100 is seen 5 point higher at 7,242, the German DAX is set to begin 2 points higher at 12,446 and the CAC 40 is expected to start 3 points higher at 5,274.

The main market focus this Friday is corporate earnings with a number of banks reporting their latest figures. UBS said early Friday that its net income rose 79 percent in the first quarter of this year. Barclays, HSBC, RBS, Caixabank, Banco Sabadell are due to report later on Friday. Luxottica, Sanofi and Electrolux are also set to release their latest earnings figure.