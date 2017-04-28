    ×

    Europe Markets

    European markets seen inching higher; Danske Bank, UBS, Barclays to report

    European markets are seen opening slightly higher this Friday as investors concentrate on new earnings reports and geopolitical tensions.

    The FTSE 100 is seen 5 point higher at 7,242, the German DAX is set to begin 2 points higher at 12,446 and the CAC 40 is expected to start 3 points higher at 5,274.

    The main market focus this Friday is corporate earnings with a number of banks reporting their latest figures. UBS said early Friday that its net income rose 79 percent in the first quarter of this year. Barclays, HSBC, RBS, Caixabank, Banco Sabadell are due to report later on Friday. Luxottica, Sanofi and Electrolux are also set to release their latest earnings figure.

    Politics and data

    The European Central Bank signaled Thursday it is keeping its lose monetary policy, which sent the euro lower.

    In the U.S., President Donald Trump said that a "major, major" conflict with North Korea is possible but he is looking for a diplomatic answer.

    In terms of data, there's euro zone flash inflation data due at 10 am London time and an interest rate decision in Russia at 11.30 am London time.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    UBSG
    ---
    FTSE
    ---
    DAX
    ---
    CAC
    ---
    VANG MSCI EU
    ---
    IEV
    ---
    EWG
    ---
    UK
    ---
    EWQ
    ---