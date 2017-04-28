Full interview with Starbucks CEO Johnson on Unicorn Frappuccino’s success

Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz and CEO Kevin Johnson shared their views in an exclusive interview Friday on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

The coffee chain reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter sales results Thursday.



On the Unicorn Frappuccino: "Last week with the introduction of the Unicorn Frappuccino we had this phenomenal organic, social response to Unicorn that sold out in two to three days and that has set us up very well for this … Frappuccino happy hour season," Johnson said.



On the company's future: "We're building the company for the next fifty years not the next quarter," Schultz said. "We are very bullish and optimistic on where we sit as a company … Our best days are ahead of us."



They also discuss:

Rewards program.

Mobile ordering and pay.

China.

Teavana.

Mall traffic.

