Festival-goers paid up to $49,000 for Instagram-worthy fun in the Bahamas, and got chaos instead

People who paid for a "luxury" concert called Fyre Festival in the Bahamas that cost up to $49,000 a ticket are angry that the pop-up tents, band cancellations and sliced bread with cheese are not what they expected.
The Fyre Festival was billed as "your secret hideaway in the Exumas" and "a departure from the familiar" in Great Exhuma, Bahamas. The supposedly high-end festival was put together by Fyre Media, which was co-founded by rapper Ja Rule. Artists including Blink 182, Migos, Lil Yachty, Matoma, Claptone, and Le Youth were scheduled to perform.
With many wanting picture-perfect experiences to share on social media, some were willing to pay top dollar. Tickets cost up to $49,000 per person, according to the website, a price which included round trip flights from Miami to the festival, staying on a VIP Island with performers, backstage access and entrances, and a dinner with an artist. Day passes started at $450.