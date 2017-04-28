Festival-goers paid up to $49,000 for Instagram-worthy fun in the Bahamas, and got chaos instead

The event was heavily promoted with highly produced Instagram and Twitter imagery featuring models like Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, although the website did note the pictures and videos were "conceptual" and "the actual site layout may vary."

"This is a world of surreal experiences and inspired curiosity that touches the sweet spot between imagination and possibility," said a statement on the website, which has since been replaced with an apology. "A place where the tropical sun shines all day, and our celebrations ignite the night. This is an invitation to unplug, connect with something deeper, and hunt for something bigger."

But, festival goers are saying the reality was very different.

Reddit users claimed instances of looting and theft, as well as being kicked out of their accommodations.

The Fyre Festival Team posted an apology on its website saying "due to circumstances out of our control, the physical infrastructure was not in place on time and we are unable to fulfill on that vision safely and enjoyably for our guests." The team is working on getting flights to get people off the island and to Miami, and is postponing the festival until a later date, they added.

However, some festival goers on Twitter said authorities have chained the doors of the local airport to prevent people from leaving.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism said on Twitter it was "extremely disappointed" in the way Fyre Festival was organized, and apologized to tourists. It reiterated it was not an official sponsor of the event, but its Ministry of Tourism lent support to the organizers.