GM earnings top Street estimates, with strong net income

General Motors announced earnings on Friday, topping Wall Street estimates.

Here's what the company reported versus what the Street was expecting:

EPS: $1.70, versus $1.48 expected by Thomson One analysts' consensus.

Revenue: $41.2 billion, versus $40.75 billion expected by Thomson One.

Those are compared with earnings of 1.26 on 36.27 in revenue in the same quarter last year.

Net income was up 33.5 percent to $2.6 billion.

The automaker posted particularly strong sales of trucks and SUVs, matching a trend seen elsewhere in the industry.

GM announced in March it will sell its Opel and Vauxhall European brands, as well as its GM Financial European operations to French carmaker PSA Group.

The deal will allow GM to reduce its cash balance by $2 billion, which it plans to use to accelerate share buybacks.

Recently, Greenlight Capital president David Einhorn proposed splitting GM common stock into two separate classes, one that collects dividends, and another that participates in earnings and future growth.

Correction: This story has been corrected to reflect that GM earned $1.70 in the first quarter.