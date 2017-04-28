The Kennedy administration had gotten off to a strong start. In the first 100 days after the inauguration in January 1961, stocks jumped by 18.5 percent as the U.S. economy shook off the economic drag from a recession that ended a month after Kennedy took office.

President Barack Obama had the worst first 100 days of any postwar president, as the stock market and the economy were in the throes of the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression.

His predecessor, George W. Bush, also had a rocky start to his first term, after taking office in the middle of a major bear market sparked by the unwinding of the 2000s tech bubble.

That bubble helped Bill Clinton chalk up the best stock-market performance of the last 11 presidents. During his eight years in office, the S&P 500 index soared from 433 to 1,343, a gain of more than 200 percent.

Obama turned in the second-best stock-market performance, despite the financial crisis that was raging at the start of his presidency. The market lost another 15 percent during his first two months in office before bottoming out. As of Thursday, the S&P 500 was up 181 percent since he was first inaugurated in January 2009.

The financial crisis left his predecessor with the worst stock market record of the last 11 presidents. The second Bush administration was briefly in positive territory during the second term, but those gains were more than wiped out by the crisis of 2008.