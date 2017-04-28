Critics from both sides of the aisle say President Donald Trump's tax plan is going to blow up the deficit because there's no way to pay for the tax cuts.

They're trying to present themselves as the sober critics who are simply being fiscally responsible. But what they really are is a group of folks who don't even have their priorities straight and don't really have the guts to admit it.

Because the Republican and Democratic Party intelligentsia, (such as it is), believes that raising revenue is the primary job of the government when it comes to tax policy. After all, running the government is an expensive proposition and our debt is already at $20 trillion and growing. Don't we need more cash from the taxpayers, and fast?

No we do not.

And even though the real debt in America is more like $100 trillion when you count all our unfunded liabilities coming due in the future, the answer is still no.

That's because the only real solution to our debt and cost of running the government is to make spending cuts. And the reason why we keep hearing about raising more revenue and not focusing on real cuts and spending reform is because both the Republicans and Democrats in Congress are too cowardly to make those cuts and reforms. Besides, getting on their high horses about how the Trump plan is fiscally irresponsible is a lot easier than being taken to task for getting us into this budget mess and never doing anything meaningful to fix it for all the decades before Donald Trump was even a candidate.