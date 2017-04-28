HHS secretary: Here's what's going to put the Obamacare replacement bill 'across the finish line'

Insurance options under Obamacare are dwindling, and that's why Republicans want to replace the law with one that provides more choices, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price told CNBC on Friday.

A focus on patients will "get to the right answer" and "bring this bill across the finish line," he said on "Squawk Box."

Republican hopes for a vote on Friday were dashed late Thursday when House leaders said they failed to round up enough support for their newly amended bill to repeal Obamacare. The retooled measure won support from the hardline conservative House Freedom Caucus, but drove away more moderate members who were in favor of earlier versions.

Freedom Caucus member Rep. Dave Brat predicted in a separate interview on "Squawk Box" that a health-care vote could happen as soon as next week. The Virginia Republican said his caucus gets a "bad rap" for not compromising, but nothing could be further from the truth.

When he was a congressman from Georgia, Price was a champion of the GOP opposition to President Barack Obama's 2010 Affordable Care Act.