    ×

    Politics

    HHS secretary: Here's what's going to put the Obamacare replacement bill 'across the finish line'

    • Insurance options under Obamacare are dwindling, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price says.
    • That's why Republicans want to replace the law with one that provides more choices, he says.
    • A focus on patients "will put the bill across the line," Price tells CNBC.
    HHS Secretary Price: Obamacare not working for patients
    HHS Secretary Price: Obamacare not working for patients   

    Insurance options under Obamacare are dwindling, and that's why Republicans want to replace the law with one that provides more choices, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price told CNBC on Friday.

    A focus on patients will "get to the right answer" and "bring this bill across the finish line," he said on "Squawk Box."

    Republican hopes for a vote on Friday were dashed late Thursday when House leaders said they failed to round up enough support for their newly amended bill to repeal Obamacare. The retooled measure won support from the hardline conservative House Freedom Caucus, but drove away more moderate members who were in favor of earlier versions.

    Freedom Caucus member Rep. Dave Brat predicted in a separate interview on "Squawk Box" that a health-care vote could happen as soon as next week. The Virginia Republican said his caucus gets a "bad rap" for not compromising, but nothing could be further from the truth.

    When he was a congressman from Georgia, Price was a champion of the GOP opposition to President Barack Obama's 2010 Affordable Care Act.

    Morning Squawk: CNBC's before the bell news roundup

    Sign up to get Morning Squawk each weekday

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.
    Please enter a valid email address

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...