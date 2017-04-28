How one teacher became a self-made millionaire by age 36

Andrew Hallam became a millionaire at 36 years old. By 40, his savings had grown even more, granting him financial independence.

A middle and high school teacher, Hallam didn't inherit wealth and never won the lottery. So how did he become a millionaire on a teacher's salary?

For Hallam, everything clicked when he was just 19 years old.

While working at a bus depot to save money for college, Hallam met Russ, the spot's head mechanic, who asked him, "What would you do if I gave you $10,000?"

"I was really excited because I thought, 'Oh man, he likes me, he might give me some money!'" Hallam explained to Paula Pant on her Afford Anything podcast. "But I thought about it and said I'd put it toward my schooling."