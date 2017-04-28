How Richard Branson and 5 other CEOs get ahead by scheduling time off

Richard Branson

Self-made billionaire Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, isn't shy about his penchant for taking vacations to decompress from a hectic work schedule. In fact, he was recently adventuring with friend, former U.S. president Barack Obama.

"Maintaining focus on having fun isn't just about rest and recuperation: When you go on vacation, your routine is interrupted; the places you go and the new people you meet can inspire you in unexpected ways," says Branson. "As an entrepreneur or business leader, if you didn't come back from your vacation with some ideas about how to shake things up, it's time to consider making some changes."

"I make sure that I disconnect by leaving my smartphone at home or in the hotel room for as long as possible — days, if I can — and bringing a notepad and pen with me instead," he adds. "Freed from the daily stresses of my working life, I find that I am more likely to have new insights into old problems and other flashes of inspiration."