I'd give Trump's first 100 days a 'strained B+,' says Bush 43's chief of staff

As Donald Trump's first 100 days in office comes to a close, the president will have to work on bringing others to the table to find solutions, President George W. Bush's former chief of staff said Friday.

"Overall, I'm giving him a strained B-plus," Andrew Card said on "Squawk Box," a day before Trump's 100th day.

Card said the president's communication has been "outstanding" and has certainly woken Americans up. "He wants to be a different kind of leader in Washington, and he wants Washington to respond in a different way than they have in the past," Card said.

Card added the president will have to work on developing a more efficient process for forming policy that will turn into results.

The former chief of staff's comment came after Trump reflected on his 100-day milestone in an interview with Reuters. The president gave a somewhat longing look at his life before entering the White House.

"I loved my previous life. I had so many things going," Trump told Reuters. "This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier."

The president has struggled to get some of his proposed policies off the ground, including the repeal and replacement of Obamacare and tax relief. The White House outlined the president's tax plan on Wednesday.

Trump plans to hold a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night, celebrating his 100th day in office.

