Virtual Office: This is what it's like to wear Microsoft's new mixed reality headset

When I lowered the headset down, I was suddenly standing in what appeared to be a ritzy, open apartment in the sky. In real life, I was just standing in a demo area wearing a plastic headset tethered to a laptop.

A Microsoft representative handed me an Xbox One controller and told me to look around. Behind me was a large big screen TV hanging on the wall. Well, it looked like a TV, but in actuality it was a mixed reality version of Microsoft's video player software mounted on the wall, with a selection of clips to watch.

I could, if I didn't have a real 70-inch TV in real life, use this headset and sit and watch a movie here. This digital player also supported 360 videos, so when I played one, I was suddenly transported to a first-person view, flying down a ski slope and able to look around in a complete 360-degrees.

I was able to walk around my virtual reality apartment, too, visiting different displays on the walls. Over in what appeared to be a small sitting area, for example, were another three screens. I looked into the room, pressed a button on the Xbox controller, and was suddenly teleported. Here, I had one display showing the weather, another with Microsoft's Edge web browser, and yet a third digital monitor with access to email. It was a digital office of sorts, and I spent some time scrolling through NASA's website as if I was looking at a real computer screen.

But why?