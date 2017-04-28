Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are flat after Thursday's flat close for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. First quarter GDP numbers come out at 830am Eastern Time and they are expected to show just 0.8 percent economic growth.

-Watch shares of Amazon today after its earnings and revenues far exceeded Wall Street expectations. And Google parent Alphabet also smashed expectations in its earnings report and its shares soared higher in the pre-market.

TERROR/DEFENSE

-President Donald Trump says he wants South Korea to compensate the U.S. in some way for deploying the $1 billion THAAD missile system in that country. President Trump also says there's a chance the U.S. could get into a major confrontation with North Korea, but he hopes things are settled peacefully.