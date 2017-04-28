Need money for college? Follow this roadmap Tuesday, 5 Apr 2016 | 8:00 AM ET | 01:17

With costs soaring and $1.4 trillion in outstanding student debt, some colleges have carved out a unique spot in academia. For starters, tuition is $0.

Getting in, though, is no small feat.

Each school is geared to determined young scholars eager to challenge themselves throughout their academic years. In return for a degree at no tuition cost — and with little or no debt burden — the commitment they require, even after graduation, is steep.

"These are particular kinds of schools that are not for every student," said Robert Franek, editor -in-chief at The Princeton Review. "For those students that fit into this cohort, it will be such a great coup."

Feeling up to the task? Then here are nine institutions that don't charge for tuition: