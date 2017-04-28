On April 29, 2017, Donald Trump will mark his 100th day in the White House as president of the United States. However, the first 100 days of his presidency hasn't always been seen as smooth sailing.

From the day of Trump's inauguration, demonstrators in the U.S. and overseas have taken to the streets to protest against the Republican's presidency and policies.

From calling on Trump to release his tax returns to demonstrators raising awareness on equal rights and the impact of climate change.

CNBC takes a look at some of the biggest protests that made headlines during Trump's first 100 days in office.