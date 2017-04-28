On April 29, 2017, Donald Trump will mark his 100th day in the White House as president of the United States. However, the first 100 days of his presidency hasn't always been seen as smooth sailing.
From the day of Trump's inauguration, demonstrators in the U.S. and overseas have taken to the streets to protest against the Republican's presidency and policies.
From calling on Trump to release his tax returns to demonstrators raising awareness on equal rights and the impact of climate change.
CNBC takes a look at some of the biggest protests that made headlines during Trump's first 100 days in office.
The swearing in of a new U.S. president should be a day of celebration, but not everyone was thrilled by having Trump as their next leader.
On the day of Trump's inauguration, January 20 2017, demonstrations took place across the U.S., with banners saying "no" to Trump, several objects and vehicles being set on fire, and police having to intervene.
The day after Trump was sworn in as the 45th U.S. president, women and men congregated in many U.S. cities and overseas to demonstrate that "women's rights are human rights."
Throughout the day's events, participants not only took to the streets to protest, but chose to hold placards, speak to large crowds and offered donations to a cause that highlighted the importance of women and diversity in society.
According to the event's organizers, more than 5 million took part in the event worldwide, with more than 1 million marching in Washington, D.C. alone.
In late January, approximately a week after Trump was sworn in, the U.S. incumbent signed an executive order temporarily halting people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., a move that was met with some outrage.
Following the order, protests broke out across the U.S. and worldwide criticizing Trump's decision, with protest rallies seen in major cities in addition to near the White House and at airports. Not only that, leaders and public figures across the globe spoke out against the travel ban, including visual and verbal protests seen at the SAG Awards on January 29.
In early March, Trump signed a revised executive order, banning people from six Muslim-majority countries; however, the order has since faced legal challenges, receiving opposition from more than one federal judge.
Since the inauguration, the term "Resist" has frequently been used in relation to Trump and his presidency. Days after the Republican was sworn in, Greenpeace activists climbed a construction crane near the White House, and displayed the word on a banner.
On February 11, thousands gathered together on Ocean Beach in San Francisco to spell out the word "Resist", while a new movement called '#ResistTrumpTuesdays' – whereby public events and demonstrations take place against Trump's agenda regularly – started gaining momentum during Trump's presidency.
On February 16, businesses across the states closed for the day, students skipped lessons and demonstrators protested in recognition of "A Day Without Immigrants" – a movement responding to the president's agenda on immigration.
The protest called upon immigrants to stay at home and not participate in shopping, school or work, to highlight the significance immigrants have on the U.S. economy.
The nationwide protest came on the back of Trump's initial temporary travel ban, which restricted travel from seven-Muslim majority countries to the U.S., on top of Trump's pledge to build a wall along the border between Mexico.
Traditionally, on the third Monday of February, U.S. citizens celebrate "Presidents' Day" – a day which honors all of those who have served as president. However, not everyone wanted to celebrate Trump's values in 2017.
Coinciding with the day that marked Trump's first full month in office, February 20, rallies were held across major cities in the U.S., in defiance of the president, with several attendees holding placards stating that Trump was "Not My President" and "Resist".
Following the successful turnout of the Women's March in January, the group's organizers called upon women again on March 8, to take part in "A Day Without a Woman".
The event – which took place on International Women's Day – asked women around the world to stay home from work/school, not partake in any shopping, and/or wear red; to highlight the importance of women to global economies.
In the latest protest against Trump's policies, women from countries around the world congregated in cities, protesting for equal rights and bringing attention to the "economic injustices women and gender nonconforming people" face.
On April 6, the U.S. military launched an attack on a Syrian-government airfield with the use of 59 Tomahawk missiles, in reaction to an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria seen earlier that week.
The missile strike ordered by Trump, was met with a mixed response from global leaders with some stating it was "understandable" in reaction to the recent chemical attack.
Meanwhile, protests sparked across a number of U.S. cities, and in countries including Canada and Italy. People highlighted their rejection against the attacks in Syria with placards using phrases such as "No War on Syria!" and "Hands off Syria!".
In the run-up to the U.S.' 2017 Tax Day, people gathered in many cities on April 15 – demanding that the U.S. president release his full tax returns.
According to the organizers, more than 125,000 individuals participated in the march, protesting for a fairer tax system and against Trump. Across the U.S., citizens marched in the Tax March, holding placards stating, "What are you hiding?" and "Show us your taxes".
In March, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow revealed documents from Trump's 2005 federal tax returns – which was also confirmed by the White House – however, no other tax returns by Trump – despite calls from the public – have been released by the president or by the White House yet.
When previously pressed by the media and public to release these financial documents, Trump said ahead of his inauguration that he believed the American people didn't care about his tax returns, only reporters did. Meanwhile White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said mid-April that Trump couldn't release his 2016 tax returns as he is under audit by the IRS, a reason which Trump has given in the past.
On Earth Day (April 22), thousands of scientists and people worldwide took to the streets for a "March for Science", to highlight the importance of scientific research, and the role it plays in people's lives.
Concerned individuals used the march's opportunity to criticize Trump's agenda on the environment, displaying placards such as "Science not Silence", "Make Earth Great Again", and "Science is not an alternative fact".
During his campaign and presidency, Trump has been vocal about his views on climate change, including calls to remove the U.S. from the COP21 agreement and eliminate the Clean Power Plan, in addition to hopes of reviving America's coal industry.
The appointment of Scott Pruitt as the EPA's administrator has also been seen as controversial. In March, Pruitt made headlines after he told CNBC that he didn't believe carbon dioxide was a primary contributor to global warming – a view that contradicts the public viewpoint of the EPA agency itself.
Following the March for Science, thousands are expected to gather on April 29 for the People's Climate March.