Qualcomm cuts Q3 fiscal guidance as Apple holds back royalties

Qualcomm cut its Q3 fiscal guidance on Friday, noting that Apple has informed the company that it will withhold future royalty payments "until its dispute with Qualcomm is resolved."

"As a result of the above developments, we are updating our financial guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 to exclude royalty revenues from Apple's contract manufacturers," Qualcomm said Friday morning. "The contract manufacturers may make some form of partial payment, but initial indications are that any payment would likely be insignificant. As a result of these actions, we are adjusting our financial guidance to assume that no payment is made, and therefore no revenues are recognized, in the quarter. This differs from our prior guidance, which considered a variety of payment scenarios (and related revenues) within the range, but did not include a scenario where no payment was made (and no revenues were recognized)."

Qualcomm's prior guidance called for $5.3 billion to $6.1 billion in revenue for fiscal Q3 2017. Its updated guidance calls for $4.8 billion to $5.6 billion in revenue for the quarter.

Qualcomm said earlier this month that the ongoing dispute did not affect its fiscal second quarter earnings report, but it warned that this scenario might play out.

Apple sued Qualcomm in January for $1 billion when it accused Qualcomm of insisting on "charging Apple at least five times more in payments than all the other cellular patent licensors we have agreements with combined."

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

