Secretary of State Tillerson calls for new sanctions on North Korea

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday urged the United Nations to take new sanctions against North Korea.

Speaking to a U.N. Security Council meeting, the top American diplomat said the nations must put "new pressure" on Pyongyang amid the "growing threat" of its nuclear efforts.

"I urge this council to act before North Korea does. We must work together to adopt a new approach and impose increased diplomatic and economic pressures on the North Korean regime," Tillerson said.

Last week, Trump told ambassadors from Security Council countries that they should prepare for the possibility of imposing newer, tougher sanctions on North Korea.

Tillerson said the U.S. does not seek regime change and does not want to "threaten the North Korean people or destabilize the Asia Pacific region."

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Click here for the latest on the markets.