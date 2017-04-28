The battle for social media dominance features two goliaths: Snapchat and Facebook — and while the latter currently has the upper hand, the former has a shot at a come-from-behind victory, two investors recently explained.
Recently, Facebook's platform unapologetically copied Snapchat's signature feature: Video "stories" that allow users to temporarily capture moments in time. That feature has become wildly popular on Instagram, amassing more daily users than Snapchat.
For that reason, Lowercase Capital partner Matt Mazzeo predicted in a recent Facebook Live interview that Instagram's stories, Facebook and WhatsApp will eventually merge, becoming an independent application with its own news feed and notifications as it continues to grow adoption and daily use.
Such an independent stories app will be Facebook's camera-first app offering, allowing it to maintain the text and news-feed core of Facebook and Messenger, Mazzeo added.