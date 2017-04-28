Strong earnings momentum could drive Wall Street higher

The S&P 500 could be back to an all-time high soon, possibly today. Ahead of the final trading day of April, the S&P and the Dow were less than 1 percent from records, as Dow stocks Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) report earnings this morning. General Motors (GM) reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue. (CNBC)

Investors get the first reading of first quarter GDP at 8:30 a.m. ET. Growth is expected to be below 1 percent. The employment cost index is also out at 8:30 a.m. ET, with Chicago PMI for April at 9:45 a.m. ET and final April consumer sentiment at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, even as after-the-bell earnings from Alphabet (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) sent those stocks surging in the premarket. The Nasdaq closed at another new high on Thursday. (CNBC)

Amazon reported first-quarter sales and earnings that topped estimates, as the company's e-commerce and cloud-computing businesses continued to take share from rivals. (CNBC)

Google-parent Alphabet managed to buck backlash over its ad platform in the first quarter, reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue. Hardware and cloud also grew substantially. (CNBC)

Microsoft's cloud business is growing almost twice as fast as Amazon's, with Google far behind. However, Microsoft blamed Surface sales for its revenue miss. Earnings beat expectations. (CNBC)

Intel (INTC) reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue due to an unexpected slowdown in growth in its data center business. The chipmaker, however, did beat estimates on earnings. (CNBC)

Qualcomm cut its Q3 fiscal guidance today, noting that Apple has informed the company that it will withhold future royalty payments "until its dispute with Qualcomm is resolved." (CNBC)

Starbucks (SBUX) reported earnings that matched expectations but revenue and same-store sales that missed forecasts. Kevin Johnson became CEO earlier this month, taking over from longtime chief executive Howard Schultz. (CNBC)

Oil prices were higher this morning after falling as much as 2 percent on Thursday. according to one trader who closely follows the charts, there could be even more pain to come. (CNBC Trading Nation)