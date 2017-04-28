The NBA is teaming up with LGBT entrepreneurs, and that's good business for both

In welcome news for LGBT business owners across the U.S., the National Basketball Association (NBA) has partnered with the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), a Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group founded in 2002, to create more opportunities for such business to work with the league.

The move, shared exclusively with CNBC, exemplifies a step forward for the NBA's diversity and inclusion efforts and comes as other sports leagues have partnered with the NGLCC, which represents an estimated 1.4 million LGBT business owners in the U.S., in recent years.

The LGBT community in the U.S. has buying power estimated at nearly $1 trillion, according to Bloomberg, which underscores the economic benefits for sports leagues to gain support from business owners of that population.