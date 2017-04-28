(Source: Morningstar, as of 4/27/2017)



Companies are delivering strong earnings reports. Revenue reports across companies, for the first time in a long while, are also coming in above expectations. But what about that bold agenda promised by Trump? Much has been made of a stock market pepped up on expectations of tax cuts, deregulation and other market-friendly economic policies. I think we'd all argue that 100 days is too short of a time frame to judge the performance of a four-year presidential term.

Investors should in the least accept that some of the recent stock market gains are owed to these expectations. There is a possibility that if these expectations aren't met, stocks retreat. Then there is the geopolitical stage, featuring North Korea, Iran and Russia.

Investors won't gain by trying to predict the fate of tax reform, or the planet. But here are three questions investors can ask themselves in order to determine whether or not it's time to lighten up on stocks.