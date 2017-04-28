This NASA-inspired company is reducing shower water waste

One company claims that it has invented the world's most efficient shower, taking inspiration from way up in space.

Orbital Systems, a Sweden-based clean-tech company, has come up with a shower that reuses and reduces water consumption through a purification system.

Founder and CEO Mehrdad Mahdjoubi said he found inspiration while working on a "Journey to Mars" design collaboration project between Lund University and NASA's Johnson Space Center.

"You don't have any choice when you're up in space or when you're going to Mars. You have to recycle; you have to use your resources in the best possible way," he told CNBC's "The Rundown" on Friday.

And along this vein, he created the sustainable Oas shower, which earned him a place in the Energy category of 2016's Forbes "30 under 30" list.

The shower saves up to 90 percent of water and 80 percent of energy compared to normal units, and has been dubbed the shower of the future.