Trades to make after the first 100 days of Trump

The "Fast Money" traders debated whether to stick with high performing technology and healthcare stocks or take a chance with financial and energy names in the stock market, following President Donald Trump's first 100 days.

Since Trump's inauguration, the financial and energy sectors lagged behind other areas, despite high expectations for the industries with Trump's policies.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) has only moved 2 percent higher since inauguration, while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) moved over 8 percent lower.

Trader Guy Adami said he likes the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) because of the sector's performance. The biotech exchange-traded fund traded over 8 percent higher since Trump's inauguration.

Adami also said the risk-reward in the banking sector makes it a positive choice as well.

Trader Dan Nathan said he likes large-cap technology names like Apple because of the Trump administration's push for repatriation and corporate tax reform.

Trader Tim Seymour said he does not believe the technology sector will benefit as greatly from tax reform as some expect. He said the financial sector is the space to play in, because of great earnings from banks and a favorable economic environment.

Disclosures:

Tim Seymour is long ABX, AAPL, APC, AVP, BAC, BBRY, C, CLF, CVX, DO, DVYE, EDC, EWN, EWZ, F, FB, FCX, FXI, GM, GOOGL, GE, INTC, LQD, MOS, MCD, MUR, OIH, PG, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SINA, SQ,T, TWTR, VALE, VZ, XOM. short: EEM, SPY, XRT;

Tim's firm is long ABX, BABA, BIDU, CBD, CLF, EEM, EWZ, F, KO, MCD, MPEL, NKE, PEP, PF, TCEHY, SAVE, SBUX, SINA, VALE, VIAB, WMT, WEN, X, YHOO, short EWG, HYG, IWM"Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Group, Inc. David Seaburg and Cowen have a financial interest in EDIT. Diamond Offshore: an employee of Cowen and Company, LLC serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore"

"Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Group, Inc. David Seaburg and Cowen have a financial interest in EDIT. Diamond Offshore: an employee of Cowen and Company, LLC serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore"

Dan Nathan is long GE, SPY May put spread, XLV long June put, XLI long June put spread, XRT long June put

Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.