Trump has presided over the calmest first 100 days for stocks since at least Kennedy

One of our arguably most bombastic presidents ever has resulted in one of the calmest stock markets in history.
Since President Donald Trump has assumed office, we've seen dozens of executive orders, some failed attempts at sweeping legislation, many early morning tweets and yet surprisingly little stock-market volatility.
The S&P 500 index posted a daily move of more than 1 point only three times in Trump's first 100 days, which is far below average. For President Obama's first 100 days, the market swung more than a point 47 out of the first 71 trading days. For George W. Bush's, that figure was 35.
For the last two presidents, major events sparked periods of high volatility during their first terms. But even for presidencies without immediate national emergencies, the first 100 days are typically a period of rapid change, and the market reacts with big swings in either direction. But for Trump, daily returns have generally been very close to zero.