    UBS first quarter profit up 79% to 1.3 billion Swiss francs

    Michael Buholzer | AFP | Getty Images
    UBS said net profit rose 79 percent in the first-quarter of this year boosted by its investment bank business and cost-reduction program.

    The largest bank in Switzerland reported a net profit of 1.3 billion Swiss francs ($1.3 billion).

    The bank said in a statement that "despite facing a variety of market conditions and client activity levels, all business divisions and regions contributed to the improvement in performance."

    The world's largest wealth manager reported a 19 percent increase year-on-year at its global wealth management arm and of 51 percent increase at its investment bank division.

