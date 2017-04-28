Use these 5 tips to help land your dream job

Over the past few years, I've given talks to hundreds of my fellow twenty-somethings at colleges and universities. I've personally mentored dozens more, and the vast majority of them go onto secure meaningful careers or start businesses they're passionate about.

But I've noticed a troubling trend.

Many millennial job seekers I know end up in the rabbit hole of thinking, "Should I send my resume through LinkedIn?" or "Should I apply through Indeed?" The truth is, the content of your message and how you follow through is much more important than the medium you use to transmit it.

You could have a direct line to the CEO or HR director, but if you make a poor first impression through a disorganized resume, unprofessional email or, worst of all, by selling yourself too short, it'll all be for naught.

Here are five best practices the students I've mentored have used with great success.