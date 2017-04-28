    ×

    Video shows Elon Musk's plan for massive underground freeway system

    Elon Musk's Boring Company just released a video that gives an idea of what a massive underground freeway system would look like.

    Have a look:

    Musk discussed his plan during a talk at a TED conference in Vancouver, Canada, on Friday.

    Some people have posted pictures of equipment bearing the Boring Company logo that arrived this week at SpaceX headquarters, in Hawthorne California.

    A post shared by Ryan Schroeder (@schrodude) on

    Musk, who currently heads both Tesla and SpaceX, first publicly mentioned his digging project back in December.

