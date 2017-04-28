Wall Street expected to open little changed as Trump warns of conflict with North Korea

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat open on Friday morning after U.S. President Donald Trump said there was a "chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea."

Trump, however, said he wanted a peaceful resolution to the standoff over North Korea's nuclear and missile program.

It's another heavy day for economic data and earnings.

On the data front, GDP and employment cost index data are set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Chicago PMI is due at 9:45 a.m. ET, with consumer sentiment coming out at 10:00 a.m. ET.



On the earnings front Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive, General Motors, Exxon Mobil, Autoliv and Synchrony Financial are among a number companies set to report before the bell.



In Europe the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was around 0.08 percent lower on Friday morning. In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 0.29 percent lower on Friday, while the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.08 percent higher.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $51.73 a barrel on Friday morning, up 0.56 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.33 a barrel, up 0.74 percent.

