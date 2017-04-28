    ×

    Watch: Schumer, Pelosi hold event ahead of government shutdown deadline

    The top Democrat in the House and Senate hold an event Friday ahead of the deadline for Congress to keep the government running.

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and House Democratic leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California speak with just hours before government funding expires.

    Congress is expected to pass a measure Friday to keep the government running for a week while it negotiates a longer-term funding bill.

