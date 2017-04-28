Watch: Trump speaks at NRA lobbying arm's annual meetings

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump speaks Friday at the annual meetings for the National Rifle Association's lobbying arm.

Speaking before the powerful group, Trump will likely reiterate his campaign pledges to push back against gun control measures backed by his predecessor President Barack Obama.

Trump's remarks also come after Congress approved a short-term spending bill to avert a government shutdown for at least a week.