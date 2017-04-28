Your first trade for Friday, April 28

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open — and there were two opposing views on a fast food chain.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Starbucks while David Seaburg said sell it.

Carter Worth was a buyer of Coca-Cola.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of Under Armour.

Trader disclosure: On April 27, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Carter Worth: No disclosures. Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Group, Inc. David Seaburg and Cowen have a financial interest in EDIT. Diamond Offshore: an employee of Cowen and Company, LLC serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore. Dan Nathan is long GE, SPY May put spread, XLV long June put, XLI long June put spread, XRT long June put. Tim Seymour is long ABX, AAPL, APC, AVP, BAC, BBRY, C, CLF, CVX, DO, DVYE, EDC, EWN, EWZ, F, FB, FCX, FXI, GM, GOOGL, GE, INTC, LQD, MOS, MCD, MUR, OIH, PG, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SINA, SQ,T, TWTR, VALE, VZ, XOM; Short: EEM, SPY, XRT;

Tim's firm is long ABX, BABA, BIDU, CBD, CLF, EEM, EWZ, F, KO, MCD, MPEL, NKE, PEP, PF, TCEHY, SAVE, SBUX, SINA, VALE, VIAB, WMT, WEN, X, YHOO; short EWG, HYG, IWM.



