    'Overwhelmed and jam-packed': Fyre Festival apologizes for Bahamas fiasco, vows to try again in 2018

    If at first you don't succeed, try again — but next time do it stateside.

    The organizers of Fyre Festival are now pledging to overhaul the failed event and try again next year. Pledging to "make this right," the talent management group that heavily promoted the failed luxury concert in the Bahamas continues to deal with the chaos that erupted Friday.

    In a statement released on Saturday, Fyre Festival's organizers explained how the high-end concert — which cost participants thousands of dollars to attend — went awry. Once party-goers arrived in the Bahamas, all of the promised luxury accommodations, chart-topping artists, celebrities and even food were nowhere to be found.

    Instead, stranded, tired and hungry revelers found nightmarish conditions that went wildly viral on social media on Friday.

    "The team was overwhelmed. The airport was jam-packed. The buses couldn't handle the load," Fyre said in its statement. "And the wind from rough weather took down half of the tents on the morning our guests were scheduled to arrive. This is an unacceptable guest experience and the Fyre team takes full responsibility for the issues that occurred."

    Fyre Media, co-founded by rapper Ja Rule (real name is Jeffrey Atkins) and tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland, put the festival together. Artists including Blink 182, Migos, Lil Yachty, Matoma, Claptone, and Le Youth were scheduled to perform. As the internet ridiculed the event's outcome on Friday, Atkins issued an apologetic statement and insisted it wasn't a scam.

    A still image taken from a promotional video for Fyre Festival.

    "We had no other options this morning, so we began the process of getting guests quickly and safely back to Miami, which continues now," organizers said on Saturday, while promising full refunds for every attendee. "Our top priority as a company is to ensure the comfort and safe return home of all of our guests."

    Yet, Fyre insisted that it would rise from the ashes of this experience, saying that various venues, bands and other individuals had reached out "and said they'd do anything to make this festival a reality and how they wanted to help."

    They added: "People were rooting for us after the worst day we've ever had as a company. After speaking with our potential partners, we have decided to add more seasoned event experts to the 2018 Fyre Festival, which will take place at a United States beach venue."

    —CNBC's Michelle Castillo contributed to this article.