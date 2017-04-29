If at first you don't succeed, try again — but next time do it stateside.

The organizers of Fyre Festival are now pledging to overhaul the failed event and try again next year. Pledging to "make this right," the talent management group that heavily promoted the failed luxury concert in the Bahamas continues to deal with the chaos that erupted Friday.

In a statement released on Saturday, Fyre Festival's organizers explained how the high-end concert — which cost participants thousands of dollars to attend — went awry. Once party-goers arrived in the Bahamas, all of the promised luxury accommodations, chart-topping artists, celebrities and even food were nowhere to be found.

Instead, stranded, tired and hungry revelers found nightmarish conditions that went wildly viral on social media on Friday.

"The team was overwhelmed. The airport was jam-packed. The buses couldn't handle the load," Fyre said in its statement. "And the wind from rough weather took down half of the tents on the morning our guests were scheduled to arrive. This is an unacceptable guest experience and the Fyre team takes full responsibility for the issues that occurred."

Tweet

Fyre Media, co-founded by rapper Ja Rule (real name is Jeffrey Atkins) and tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland, put the festival together. Artists including Blink 182, Migos, Lil Yachty, Matoma, Claptone, and Le Youth were scheduled to perform. As the internet ridiculed the event's outcome on Friday, Atkins issued an apologetic statement and insisted it wasn't a scam.