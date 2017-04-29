'He's pretty close to perfect': New video shows how the White House views Trump's first 100 days

The White House released on Saturday a slickly produced reel of President Donald Trump's accomplishments since his inauguration, using mainly news video clips to show how Trump "went right to work" during his first 100 days in office.

Ahead of a rally in Pennsylvania, the administration published the YouTube video—relying heavily on clips from various cable news networks which he frequently denounces as propagating "fake news." The clips are primarily Fox News, but also pulled from CNN and MSNBC, interspersed with what appears to be official White House video to paint Trump in the most flattering of terms.

The anecdotes feature a blizzard of Trump's actions since taking the Oval Office, including the nomination of Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and the signing of executive orders while highlighting how stock markets climbed to new highs on optimistic U.S. data and expectations of tax reform.

Absent from the video, however, are any references to Trump's legal and legislative setbacks, which include the overturning of his travel restrictions and the initial failure of health care reform drafted by the GOP-led Congress.

"He's pretty close to perfect, Sean," exclaimed Fox News pundit Lou Dobbs, in one clip of him addressing fellow pundit Sean Hannity.

