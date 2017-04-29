The biggest money news of the week in 60 seconds

WHAT'S HAPPENING: The individual tax rate may be going down

WHY IT MATTERS: More money in your pocket

Trump also wants to lower your personal income tax and simplify the process.

Lower taxes means more money in your clutch. The number of income brackets would be reduced from seven down to just three: 10 percent, 25 percent and 35 percent. But most deductions would also be eliminated. Great for you.

But what happens to the rich? Some believe the one percent will likely get even richer. The proposal would also eliminate the estate tax, which right now applies to inheritances upwards of $5.5 million. That means there will be more dough for the wealthy to play around with, potentially.

White House officials say there are plenty of benefits to go around – and the lowest earners will likely pay effectively no taxes because the current proposal promises to double the standard deduction.

Again, we still need the details of the final plan. Oh, and it also needs to be approved by Congress, which might be a tough sell.