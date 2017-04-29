Here's how tech companies are living up to their promises to create jobs in Trump's America

The first few weeks of Donald Trump's presidency were flooded with jobs announcements with a common theme: bringing jobs back to America.

Now, 100 days into the Trump administration, where are those jobs? What positions have been filled and which companies have followed up with real hiring?

While some companies were eager to provide big, tweetable numbers a few months ago, progress has been a little slower. For example:

IBM. Shortly after the election and before Trump's inauguration, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty said the company would hire 25,000 "new collar" jobs in the next four years in the US (6,000 of them this year).

The company told CNBC this week that they've hired 120 people in their Columbia, Missouri Client Innovation Center and 200 veterans since the start of the year. To stay on track, IBM will have to fill more than 5,500 new employees in the U.S. in the remaining 8 months of the year.

Amazon. In January, Amazon touted plans to hire 100 thousand "new, full-time, full-benefit jobs" across the nation over the next 18 months.

Since then, Amazon has posted 7 press releases with job creation in the headline (as many as it posted in all of 2016).

Amazon's Director of Talent Acquisition, Sean Kelley, said "Since January, we've hired thousands of full-time, full benefit employees in the U.S." He added, "We're excited to hire tens of thousands more full-time and part-time employees over the next few months."

Amazon, though, declined to provide a specific number of hires so far and and the big 100 thousand jobs number is in line with Amazon's hiring trajectory over the last few years.

Softbank. It hasn't just been American companies. Who could forget Softbank's Masayoshi Son's visit to Trump Tower in December where he pledged to invest $50 billion in the U.S. and create 50 thousand jobs?

At the time, many noted that the announcement was not new, and Softbank could be angling for benefits (i.e. regulatory approval for one of the largest telecom mergers in recent history) and a friendly environment for tech investments in the US.

Still, OneWeb founder Greg Wyler told CNBC that Trump played a key role in encouraging Softbank to invest in U.S. businesses like his own, which is aiming to bring internet connectivity to everybody through satellites. He said the company would create 3,000 "high-tech, highly skilled manufacturing and engineering jobs."

We asked the company for an update and they sent photos of construction on a new manufacturing facility in Florida, but did not provide any details on how many of the 3,000 positions have been filled.

Alibaba. Jack Ma, founder of Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba, also gave Trump a very tweetable jobs figure—he pledged to create 1 million jobs in the U.S. over 5 years through cross-border e-commerce sales to China.

Last week, he announced a small business summit, "Gateway 17", to take place this June in Detroit—a first step toward fulfilling that promise.