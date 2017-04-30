Congressional leaders reach deal to fund government through fall, senior aide tells NBC

Congressional leaders have reached a spending deal to keep the government running through the fall, a senior aide told NBC News on Sunday.

According to the source, the text of the agreement could come out as early as Sunday evening, NBC reported.

There had been a series of minor issues, but those have all been resolved, and a shutdown scenario has been averted, according to NBC.

The Associated Press, meanwhile, reported that Capitol Hill negotiators reached the hard-won agreement on a huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through September.

The pact is a "good agreement for the American people, and takes the threat of a government shutdown off the table," Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York said, according to the AP.

The bill, the AP reported, rebuffs President Donald Trump's request for a down payment on the border wall with Mexico. Trump said repeatedly during the campaign that Mexico would foot the bill for the wall and Mexico has said it will not.

Schumer said the measure ensures that "taxpayer dollars aren't used to fund an ineffective border wall." He also said unrelated policy provisions have been omitted and the bill funds medical research, education and infrastructure.

The catchall spending bill would be the first major piece of bipartisan legislation to advance during Trump's presidency.

It gives the president a $15 billion down payment on his request to strengthen the military, but the measure rejects White House proposals to cut popular programs such as funding medical research and community development grants. It adds $1.5 billion for border security.

—NBC News and Associated Press contributed to this report.