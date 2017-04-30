Here's why earnings are so outstanding even while the US economy is barely growing

So far this earnings season, the less a U.S. company is exposed to America, the better its results.

S&P 500 companies which generate more than half their revenue overseas are posting first quarter earnings growth of 19.9 percent, on average, double that of companies that conduct a majority of their business domestically, according to FactSet. About 60 percent of the S&P 500 has reported results.

That helps explain the gap between the strong quarterly results and sluggish economic data like Friday's report showing U.S. GDP increased at just 0.7 percent in the first quarter, its slowest pace in three years. In fact, CNBC analysis found that the difference between earnings per share growth and gross domestic product expansion in the first quarter is the widest since the third period of 2011.

"We're seeing some pickup in growth that's outside the U.S. that's being reflected in these earnings numbers," said Nick Raich, CEO of The Earnings Scout, pointing out that "the U.S. data is domestic focused."